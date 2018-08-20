Reth was claimed off waivers by the Buccaneers on Sunday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Reth was waived by the Eagles on Saturday but will now join the Buccaneers for what is left of their training camp. Tampa Bay is dealing with a number of injuries at defensive tackle, so Reth will help serve as an extra body at the position for the rest of preseason play.

