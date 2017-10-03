Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Acquits himself well again Sunday
Glanton totaled six tackles (four solo) -- including a half-tackle for loss -- and a pass defensed in Sunday's 25-23 win over the Giants.
Logging his second consecutive start, Glanton was solid once again, helping limit Giants running backs to 69 yards on an average of 2.8 yards per tote. The third-year pro has seen expanded opportunity at strong-side linebacker due to Kendell Beckwith sliding over to the middle in Kwon Alexander's (hamstring) stead, and he remains an IDP option as long as that scenario persists.
