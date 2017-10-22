Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Active Sunday versus Bills
Glanton (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bills, Scott Smith of Buccaneers.com reports.
Glanton will suit up in Week 7 despite practicing on a limited basis Friday, though he figures to be restricted to his usual role on special teams.
