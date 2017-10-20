Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Appears on injury report
Glanton (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Glanton has three performances this season with over six tackles, but with Kwon Alexander (hamstring) returning this week, it's unlikely this production will continue if he can play. Glanton will likely revert to special teams duties and become fantasy irrelevant.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Continues piling up numbers Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Acquits himself well again Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Racks up eight stops Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Makes initial 53-man roster•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Leads team in stops Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Competing for starting linebacker role•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit: Ryan's return
Matt Ryan has been one of the biggest busts around so far this season, but his matchup with...
-
Thursday recap: Cooper explodes
Amari Cooper broke out in a big way. What else happened on Thursday around the league? Chris...
-
Week 7 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 7? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 7 Rankings Breakdown
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Assessing Packers with Hundley
Brett Hundley is the Packers quarterback for better or worse. Heath Cummings takes a look at...
-
Week 7 QB rankings
Carson Wentz has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league so far. Do our expert rankings...