Glanton (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Glanton has three performances this season with over six tackles, but with Kwon Alexander (hamstring) returning this week, it's unlikely this production will continue if he can play. Glanton will likely revert to special teams duties and become fantasy irrelevant.

