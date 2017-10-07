Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Continues piling up numbers Thursday
Glanton managed seven tackles (six solo) and a strip sack in Thursday's 19-14 loss to the Patriots.
Glanton parlayed another starting opportunity into meaningful production, and he was able to contribute a true impact play for the first time. The third-year pro separated Tom Brady from the ball on his late third-quarter sack, making it a particularly timely first career quarterback takedown. Glanton has posted an impressive 23 stops through four games and should see starts as long as Kendell Beckwith continues manning the middle in place of Kwon Alexander (hamstring).
