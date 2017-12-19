Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Facing 4-to-6-month recovery window
Glanton (lower leg), who underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured tibia and fibula, will need 4-to-6 months to recover, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Buccaneers head coach Dirk Koetter announced Tuesday that Glanton would be placed on injured reserve after suffering the gruesome-looking injury after colliding with teammate Robert Ayers, who hurt his neck and left shoulder on the play, in Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons. Glanton is expected to make a full recovery from the setback as he heads into free agency during the offseason.
