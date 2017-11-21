Glanton posted two tackles (one solo) and recovered a fumble in the end zone at the end of Sunday's 30-20 win over the Dolphins.

The reserve linebacker got an unexpected moment in the spotlight when he recovered a Jakeem Grant fumble in the end zone at the conclusion of a failed last-gasp lateral drill by the Dolphins. Glanton acquitted himself well while drawing a trio of starts at strong-side linebacker in Weeks 3-5, but he's been largely relegated to special teams duty since Kwon Alexander's return from a hamstring injury sent Kendell Beckwith back to his natural strong-side spot. As a result, Glanton retains no true IDP value at present.