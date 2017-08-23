Glanton worked with the first-team defense in Tuesday's practice with Kwon Alexander (hamstring) sidelined, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Glanton also paced the Bucs defense in last Thursday's exhibition win over the Jaguars with six tackles (four solo), including two for loss, and a sack. The 26-year-old saw action in all 16 games last season, recording 14 tackles (12 solo) and also serving as a multi-unit special teamer. He's expected to be Alexander's primary backup at middle linebacker during the regular season.