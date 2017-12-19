Glanton underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured bone in his lower left leg, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Glanton wasted little time to address the serious injury he sustained during Monday's 24-21 loss to the Falcons. Look for the Buccaneers to sign another middle linebacker to assume the roster spot of Glanton, who had been thrust into the starting lineup Monday in place of an injured Lavonte David (hamstring).