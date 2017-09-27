Glanton posted eight tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.

After a productive training camp and preseason earned him a spot on the 53-man roster, Glanton filled in admirably at strong-side linebacker Sunday while Kendell Beckwith slid over to the middle in place of Kwon Alexander (hamstring). The third-year pro primarily served as a special teams asset in his first Bucs campaign last year, but the added playing time on defense he's seen thus far in 2017 has him just three stops shy of equaling his career high of 13. Glanton could be in for an expanded role in the coming weeks with Alexander potentially missing additional games and Lavonte David (ankle) also set for a multi-week absence.