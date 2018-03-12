Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Re-signs with Bucs
Glanton (lower leg) re-signed with Tampa Bay on Monday, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It looked more and more like a Glanton-Tampa reunion would not be happening once the Bucs opted not to tender Glanton's contract for 2018 in late February. While Glanton will serve primarily as a depth linebacker, the 27-year-old figures to be a key cog on special teams.
