Glanton suffered a broken left leg in Monday's game against the Falcons, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The Buccaneers will likely order up surgery for Glanton in the near future, ending his season with two games to go. The linebacker is expected to face a lengthy rehab and isn't guaranteed to be ready to play at the start of the 2018 campaign. He accrued 31 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and a touchdown across 14 appearances on the season.