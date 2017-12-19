Glanton will not return to Monday's game against the Falcons due to a leg injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Glanton had provided four tackles (three solo) before exiting the contest mid-way through the third quarter. The extent of his injury is not known at this time, but expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.

