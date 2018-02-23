Glanton (lower leg) won't be tendered by the Buccaneers and will become a free agent, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Glanton broke his leg in the season finale and likely won't be signed until he's fully recovered from his injury, which figures to be around April. Expect the linebacker to sign with Tampa Bay or another team once he's healthy.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories