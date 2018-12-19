Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Absent from injury report
Taylor (personal) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Taylor missed Sunday's loss to the Ravens due to a personal issue, but now appears to have fully returned to team activities. There's no reason to doubt the starting linebacker's availability for Tampa Bay's tilt against the Cowboys in Week 16.
