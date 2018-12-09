Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Decent in loss
Taylor recorded six tackles (four solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Saints.
The Florida Atlantic product was able to record at least six tackles for the second time in the last five games Sunday. The interim linebacker will likely continue to have opportunities to make tackles from his middle linebacker position in coordinator Mark Duffner's scheme. Taylor and the Buccaneers will be tasked with trying to slow down the Ravens in Week 15.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Pair of impact stops in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Significant improvement in Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Quiet during first start in middle•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Ready for starting role•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Records six tackles and one sack•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Recovering from broken leg•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Philip Rivers has played about as well as anyone in the league in 2018, and Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Injury Report
Catch up on the latest injury news from a busy Sunday around the NFL before Week 14 kicks...
-
Week 14 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has four low-owned options for you to consider in DFS this week.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14