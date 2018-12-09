Taylor recorded six tackles (four solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Saints.

The Florida Atlantic product was able to record at least six tackles for the second time in the last five games Sunday. The interim linebacker will likely continue to have opportunities to make tackles from his middle linebacker position in coordinator Mark Duffner's scheme. Taylor and the Buccaneers will be tasked with trying to slow down the Ravens in Week 15.