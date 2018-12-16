Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Not with team
Taylor (personal) is not with the team for Sunday's game in Baltimore.
Taylor is listed a questionable while he's with his wife awaiting the birth of their child. He could still join the Buccaneers in time for Sunday's 1:00 pm start, per Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.
