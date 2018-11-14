Taylor tallied four tackles (three solo), including two for loss, in the Buccaneers' 16-3 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.

The interim middle linebacker couldn't quite match the level of production he'd mustered in Week 9 against the Panthers (nine tackles), but he did make good use out of his three solo stops. The 28-year-old Taylor will continue to have opportunities to rack up tackle numbers from his Mike position in coordinator Mark Duffner's scheme. Moreover, the combination of a potential Lavonte David (knee) absence and a Giants ground attack featuring Saquon Barkley could lead to a particularly busy day for Taylor in Week 11.