Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Pair of impact stops in loss
Taylor tallied four tackles (three solo), including two for loss, in the Buccaneers' 16-3 loss to the Redskins on Sunday.
The interim middle linebacker couldn't quite match the level of production he'd mustered in Week 9 against the Panthers (nine tackles), but he did make good use out of his three solo stops. The 28-year-old Taylor will continue to have opportunities to rack up tackle numbers from his Mike position in coordinator Mark Duffner's scheme. Moreover, the combination of a potential Lavonte David (knee) absence and a Giants ground attack featuring Saquon Barkley could lead to a particularly busy day for Taylor in Week 11.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Significant improvement in Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Quiet during first start in middle•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Ready for starting role•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Records six tackles and one sack•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Recovering from broken leg•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Glanton: Re-signs with Bucs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
It hasn't been quite the season we've hoped for from Alex Collins or Dalvin Cook, but Jamey...
-
Latest news: Bell stays home
Le'Veon Bell chose not to report on Tuesday. Heath Cummings breaks down everything you missed...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 11 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 11
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 11
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are rapidly approaching. What will it cost you to make one...
-
Week 11 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...