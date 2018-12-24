Taylor posted five tackles (four solo), including a half-tackle for loss, and also recorded a defensed pass in the Buccaneers' 27-20 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

Taylor returned to action after a one-game absence in Week 15 against the Ravens due to a personal issue. The 28-year-old checked in behind the safety duo of Andrew Adams and Jordan Whitehead in tackles for the Bucs on the afternoon, and he's now posted between four and nine stops in six of the last seven games. Taylor will look to put together a strong finish to his season against the Falcons in Week 17.