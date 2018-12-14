Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Questionable for Sunday
Taylor is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens for personal reasons, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Taylor was added to the injury report Friday as a full participant, as there is potential he will have to be away from the team in the next few days. The Buccaneers are already extraordinarily thin at linebacker with Kwon Alexander (knee), Kendall Beckwith (ankle) and Kevin Minter (calf) on injured reserve.
