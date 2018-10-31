Taylor, making his first start at middle linebacker for Kwon Alexander (knee-ACL) notched three tackles (one solo) in the Buccaneers' 37-34 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Taylor's first start at the Mike linebacker position didn't exactly result in any worthwhile boost in IDP production. The 28-year-old was coming off a season-high seven stops in the Week 7 overtime win against the Browns, so the Week 8 downturn was certainly a disappointment. He should have plenty of chances to boost his tackle numbers in Week 9 versus a Panthers team that tends to log plenty of action on the ground by virtue of Cam Newton's elite mobility and Christian McCaffrey's presence in the backfield.

