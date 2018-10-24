Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Ready for starting role
Coach Dirk Koetter expressed confidence in Taylor as the Buccaneers' starting middle linebacker, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Koetter called smith a "tough customer." With Kwon Alexander (knee) on injured reserve due to a torn ACL, Smith is expected to receive a starter's workload for the remainder of the season. The 27-year-old recorded six tackles and a sack after replacing Alexander during Sunday's win over the Browns, and is an appealing pickup in IDP leagues.
