Taylor logged six tackles and one sack during the Buccaneers' 26-23 overtime win against the Browns on Sunday, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Taylor entered the starting lineup in place of Kwon Alexander (knee) midway through the Week 7 contest, and played adequately to close out the game. With Alexander out for the season due to an ACL tear, Taylor appears likely to continue serving as a starter for Tampa Bay's defense going forward. The 27-year-old's warrants IDP consideration due to his anticipated workload.