Taylor, who legally changed his last name during the offseason, is looking to bounce back from the broken leg that ended his 2017 campaign in Week 15, Scott Smith of the Bucaneers' official website reports.

Formerly known as Adarius Glanton, the linebacker logged 284 snaps on defense and 213 on special teams last season, posting a career-best stat line of 31 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 14 games. Assuming his recovery goes as planned, he'll provide depth behind Tampa Bay's starting linebacker group of Lavonte David, Kwon Alexander and Kendell Beckwith, potentially joining the starting lineup if one of the three is injured. Glanton may not be ready for the offseason program, as his recovery timeline was estimated at four-to-six months.