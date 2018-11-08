Taylor logged his second start at middle linebacker in Sunday's 42-28 loss to the Panthers and posted a team-high nine tackles (four solo).

Taylor's final line represented a welcome uptick from his production in Week 8 against the Bengals, his first game as middle linebacker in Kwon Alexander's (knee) stead. The fourth-year pro's tackle total paced the Bucs on the afternoon and provided some reason for optimism with respect to his IDP value moving forward. Taylor is now just four tackles shy of the career-high 31 stops he logged last season.