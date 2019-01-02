Taylor posted seven tackles (four solo) in the Buccaneers' 34-32 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.

Taylor saved one of his more productive efforts of the season for last, as his seven stops equaled his second-highest total of the campaign. Taylor saw an extended run as a starter in the middle after Kwon Alexander (knee) was lost for the season in Week 7, and he was adequate in the role while compiling a career-high 60 tackles and a sack, a forced fumble, an interception and five passes defensed overall. Taylor now heads into unrestricted free agency after having played in 45 out of a possible 48 games for the Bucs over the last three seasons, and he could certainly find a role as a depth option and special teams stalwart elsewhere if Tampa doesn't bring him back into the fold.