Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Won't play Sunday
Taylor (personal) won't arrive in Baltimore in time for Sunday's game against the Ravens and will be inactive for the contest, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Taylor missed the Buccaneers' flight out of Florida on Saturday while awaiting the birth of his child. It appears he'll remain away from the team to be with his family Sunday, leaving Devante Bond and Riley Bullough to fill starting roles at linebacker alongside standout Lavonte David.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Not with team•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Decent in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Pair of impact stops in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Significant improvement in Week 9•
-
Buccaneers' Adarius Taylor: Quiet during first start in middle•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...