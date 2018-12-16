Taylor (personal) won't arrive in Baltimore in time for Sunday's game against the Ravens and will be inactive for the contest, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Taylor missed the Buccaneers' flight out of Florida on Saturday while awaiting the birth of his child. It appears he'll remain away from the team to be with his family Sunday, leaving Devante Bond and Riley Bullough to fill starting roles at linebacker alongside standout Lavonte David.