Hicks (foot) was ruled active ahead of Sunday's game versus the Rams.
Hicks will be available for the first time since suffering a foot injury Week 2. However, the veteran defensive lineman was unable to practice Friday, so he could still see limited usage alongside starters Vita Vea and Williams Gholston on Sunday.
