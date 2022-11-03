Hicks (foot) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.
Hicks hasn't seen game action since suffering a foot injury in Week 2, but he appears to be eyeing a Week 9 return against the Rams after logging a full practice. He recorded five tackles (two solo) in his first two contests prior to the injury and figures to add a huge boost to this Tampa Bay defensive line, assuming he's cleared to play Sunday.
