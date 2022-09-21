Hicks is expected to miss four games due to a torn plantar fascia in his foot, but he won't be placed on injured reserve, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran defensive tackle left Sunday's win over the Saints early with the injury, and as expected, he'll miss a significant amount of time. However, Laine adds that Hicks won't need surgery, he'll just need to rest and stay off his feet for awhile. In Hicks' absence, rookie second-round pick Logan Hall could be a candidate for increased snaps along Tampa Bay's defensive line.