Hicks agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Hicks is coming off an injury-laden 2021 season in which he recorded 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks over nine games with Chicago. The 32-year-old's health and resulting production suffered during the latter half of his six-year tenure with the Bears, but he should still slot in as a solid rotational defensive lineman for Tampa Bay as the team seeks to replace the hole presumably left by outgoing free agent Ndamukong Suh. The financial stress of Hicks' one-year deal, which is worth up to $10 million according to Schefter, will likely take Tampa Bay out of the running to re-sign Suh this offseason; therefore, Hicks, rookie Logan Hall and veteran Rakeem Nunez-Roches should figure to fill in alongside nose tackle Vita Vea for the 2022 season.