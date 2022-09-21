Hicks is expected to miss four games due to a torn plantar fascia in his foot, but the Buccaneers won't immediately place him on injured reserve, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran defensive tackle left Sunday's win over the Saints early with the injury, and as expected, he'll miss a significant amount of time. However, Laine adds that Hicks won't need surgery; he'll just need to rest and stay off his feet for a while. In Hicks' absence, rookie second-round pick Logan Hall is a candidate for increased snaps along Tampa Bay's defensive line.