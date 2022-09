Hicks could miss up to four weeks with a plantar fascia tear in his foot, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Hicks left Sunday's win over the Saints early with the injury. It was already reported Tuesday that he'd be out for Week 3 against the Packers, but the 32-year-old's absence may extend beyond just this week. Hicks' inability to play will likely lead to extra opportunity for 2022 second-round selection, Logan Hall.