Hicks (foot) was a limited participant in the Buccaneers' estimated practice Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports
Hicks has not played or practiced since tearing his plantar fascia in Week 2 against the Saints. While the 32-year-old was able to return to the field Monday, he has yet to participate in a full practice session since going down with this injury. Hicks recorded 25 tackles and 3.5 sacks over nine games with Chicago last season, and he will look to either increase or maintain his status during practice Tuesday and Wednesday before a Thursday night tilt against Baltimore.