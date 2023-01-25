Hicks recorded 22 tackles (13 solo), including one sack, and defensed three passes overall across 11 games during the 2022 regular season.

The veteran also totaled three solo stops and a pass breakup during the wild-card loss to the Cowboys. Hicks was signed on a one-year deal to serve as a veteran stopgap that could help along the front line of the Buccaneers' 3-4 defense, but a foot injury cost him six games of action between Weeks 3 and 8. Slated to be a free agent at the start of the new league year and with his best days behind him at age 33, it's likely Tampa Bay turns to younger alternatives for the 2023 campaign.