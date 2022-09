Hicks (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers.

As expected, Hicks won't play in Week 3 after being diagnosed with a torn plantar fascia in his foot. The veteran defensive tackle is expected to miss at least four games, but the Buccaneers won't immediately place him on injured reserve. In his absence, rookie second-round pick Logan Hall is a candidate for increased snaps along Tampa Bay's defensive line.