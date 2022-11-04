Hicks (foot) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Rams, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Hicks hasn't played since Week 2 due to a foot injury, but he appeared to be trending in the right direction after logging back-to-back full practices to start Week 9 prep. However, he was a non-participant Friday and is now listed as questionable for Sunday. The official designation does say foot/rest, so his absence Friday may have simply been precautionary. However, even if Hicks' is available, he'll likely see limited work following a lengthy absence.