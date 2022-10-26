Hicks (foot) is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Ravens.
After practicing in a limited fashion for the past three days, Hicks' status for Thursday's game is still iffy. The veteran's logged five tackles (two solo) through his two games with the team this season.
