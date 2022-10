Hicks (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest versus the Panthers, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official website reports.

Hicks will miss a fifth consecutive contest after going down with a plantar fascia tear in his foot Sept. 18 against the Saints. The defensive lineman was originally expected to miss four weeks with the injury and he will now set his sights on returning for the Buccaneers' Thursday Night Football matchup with the Ravens in Week 8.