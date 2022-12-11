Hicks (foot), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Hicks carried a designation into the weekend after he was added to the injury report Friday, when he failed to practice due to a foot issue. Though being a late-week addition to the injury report is typically a foreboding sign for a player's availability on game day, Hicks' absence Friday may have been a matter of maintenance more than anything. The 33-year-old defensive lineman returned from a six-game absence Week 9 and has proceeded to suit up in each of Tampa Bay's last four contests, recording eight tackles during that stretch.