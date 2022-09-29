Hicks (foot) did not participate during the Buccaneers' practice Wednesday.
Hicks missed Sunday's loss to the Packers due to a torn plantar fascia in his foot, which is expected to keep him sidelined over the next three games as well. In the 32-year-old's absence, veterans Rakeem Nunez-Roches and William Gholston both saw increased usage in Week 3, playing 57 percent and 55 percent of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps, respectively. Unless Hicks is available to return, the Buccaneers likely will continue to lean on these two and rookie Logan Hall (groin) in Week 4 versus Kansas City.