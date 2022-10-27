Hicks (foot) will be inactive Thursday against the Ravens.
Hicks hasn't played since Week 2 with the injury, and he'll now have to wait until at least Week 9 against the Rams to return. In his absence, rookie Logan Hall will continue to play a prominent role in the Buccaneers defensive-line rotation.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Limited in walkthrough Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Remains out for Week 7•
-
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Won't play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Still labeled as week-to-week•
-
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Remains out Sunday•