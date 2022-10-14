Hicks (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Hicks has been out since sustaining a plantar fascia tear during Tampa Bay's Week 2 win over the Saints, and he's considered week-to-week for now. His next chance to suit up will be Oct. 23 against Carolina.
