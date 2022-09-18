site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: buccaneers-akiem-hicks-wont-return-sunday | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Won't return Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Hicks (foot) was downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against New Orleans, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Hicks was ruled out to begin the second half of the Buccaneers' contest against the Saints. The starting defensive end's next chance to play should come in Week 3 versus Green Bay.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read