Buccaneers' Al-Quadin Muhammad: Signs with Tampa Bay
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Bucs signed Muhammad to a one-year contract worth up to $6 million Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Muhammad turns 31 years old later this month and is coming off a career year with the Lions. He appeared in all 17 regular-season games and finished with 25 tackles (15 solo), including a by-far career-best 11.0 sacks, on just 41 percent of the defensive snaps. Seeing all one-on-one matchups working opposite Aidan Hutchinson certainly worked in Muhammad's favor, and he'll try to build on the big output with Tampa Bay alongside Yaya Diaby.
