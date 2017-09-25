Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Another catch in Week 3 loss
Cross brought in his only target for five yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.
As expected, Cross was minimally involved, with his primary responsibilities falling almost exclusively within the area of run blocking. The second-year tight end offers virtually no fantasy value in any format due to his role and the fact the talented duo of Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard are ahead of him on the depth chart.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Logs reception in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Solid in third preseason tilt•
-
Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Makes pair of catches Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Continues earning accolades•
-
Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Quietly impressing in camp•
-
Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Emerges as undrafted rookie in 2016•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...