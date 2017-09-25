Play

Cross brought in his only target for five yards in Sunday's 34-17 loss to the Vikings.

As expected, Cross was minimally involved, with his primary responsibilities falling almost exclusively within the area of run blocking. The second-year tight end offers virtually no fantasy value in any format due to his role and the fact the talented duo of Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard are ahead of him on the depth chart.

