Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Back at practice
Cross (groin) was seen practicing at the start of training camp, Chris Urso of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cross underwent sports hernia surgery in January after playing through the injury all season. His participation since the start of training camp would suggest that the tight end is fully recovered, and he should be ready to go for the start of preseason.
