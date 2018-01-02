Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Brings in only target in finale
Cross hauled in his sole target for 11 yards in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Saints.
The second-year tight end had a typically modest role to finish off the season, posting only his fifth catch of the season. Cross' upside is limited overall, but he's shown dependable hands and has been solid in a blocking role during his intermittent opportunities over the last two campaigns. The 24-year-old would cost the Buccaneers a reasonable $630,000 in 2018, which should help his chances of being given every opportunity to compete for a job at the back of the tight end depth chart behind Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard (IR-ankle).
