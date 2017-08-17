Buccaneers' Alan Cross: Continues earning accolades
Cross, whose two-reception, 30 yard-effort in last Friday's preseason opener against the Bengals earned him praise from head coach Dirk Koetter, has a chance to earn a backup tight end role once again this season, Greg Auman of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cross beat the odds last season to make the roster as an undrafted free agent and is on a quest to do the same in 2017, despite the significant upgrade in talent at the top of the positional depth chart. Dynamic first-round pick O.J. Howard and the emerging Cameron Brate are naturally locks for the final roster, while veteran Luke Stocker is likely to be kept around for a seventh season due to his in-line blocking prowess. That leaves Cross in a battle with the likes of Austin Johnson, Tevin Westbrook and the impressive Antony Auclair for a possible fourth tight end spot, one that he'll look to get the upper hand in during Thursday's contest versus the Jaguars.
