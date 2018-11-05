Cross couldn't come up with his one target in the Buccaneers' 42-28 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

The second-year H-back only logged four snaps from scrimmage, and he continues to be an afterthought in the Buccaneers offense. With three players -- O.J. Howard, Cameron Brate and Anthony Auclair -- effectively in front of him on the tight depth chart, Cross currently possesses next to no fantasy value and remains primarily valued for his special teams work.